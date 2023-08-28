Live
Nidhi Apke Nikat programme organised
Hyderabad : Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 was organised by the Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund Hyderabad 2 (Madhapur) with the aim of creating awareness among the employers and employees.
An awareness programme was conducted for employers and employees on various aspects related to EPFO and their problems were resolved. The officials went to the houses of pension beneficiaries who could not walk and solved their problems.
The meeting was attended by Wanaparthy MPDO Sudarshan and PEF Enforcement Officer Vangapalli Venkata Ramana and their staff M Venkata Narayana and T Sai Mohan Reddy and representatives of various trade unions in Wanaparthy.
