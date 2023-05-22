Nidmanoor: SI allegedly demands bribe; SP urged to act

Nidmanoor (Nalgonda): A case of bribery has come to light. It is learnt victims approached District SP Apoorva Rao via WhatsApp to complain that Shobhan Babu, the SI of Nidamanur of Nalgonda district, demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in a case.

The Nidamanur police had registered a case against Dubbakula Ramireddy, Kushalava Reddy and Vemula Siddhartha Reddy following a complaint by Munagala Padma in a clash between two families in Naramma Gudem. Ramireddy’s son Purushottam Reddy alias Rikki Reddy, an NRI, pleaded with Nidamanuru SI Sobhan Babu to remove the names of Kushalava Reddy and Siddhartha Reddy, claiming they are in no way connected with the case.

In a Whatsapp chat, SI allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to oblige him, but when Rikki Reddy said they could afford only up to Rs 20,000, the SI reportedly turned it down, saying it amounted to just a tip. The police eventually arrested all the three persons. The kin of Rikki Reddy filed a complaint with the District SP, producing the Whatsapp chat.

Shobhan Babu dismissed the allegations against him in a media conference. He alleged that a fake WhatsApp chat was created to tarnish his image. He said that he would lodge a complaint with the cybercrime wing against the complainants. He said he was ready to face any investigation in the matter.