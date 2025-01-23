NIFT Hyderabad celebrates 40th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: NIFT Hyderabad celebrated 40th Foundation Day, the event spotlighted VisionNxt, India’s first AI and EI-driven fashion forecasting platform. Developed under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, 'VisionNxt’s innovative perspective integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) to provide fresh research and trend insights tailored to India’s diverse fashion and retail market. The major highlight of the event included a press conference followed by the briefing of NIFT’s project on VisionNxt by the director of NIFT Hyderabad, Professor Dr Malini Divakala along with Joint Director Professor Dr Prithviraj Mal, Campus Academic Coordinator Professor, Dr Ram Mohan, Regional Industry Coordinator Professor Dr K K Babu and Professor Prachi Bajaj. The press conference was followed by a video presentation of VissionNxt reflecting its advanced attributes and benefits, showcasing distinctive features and qualities of India’s own fashion forecasting platform. The video contained a description of ways in which VisioNxt being a Forecasting initiative developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is set to bring a significant transformation focusing on the Indian textile industry.





The VisioNxt initiative has been hailed as an important step forward, in India’s efforts to modernise its textile sector. By reducing dependence on international agencies, leveraging the country's strengths in information technology and textiles, and combining cultural craftsmanship with advanced design sensibilities, VisioNxt aims to position India as a global leader in trend forecasting. The panel discussion titled ‘Parikalpna -envisaging trends in fashion’ moderated by Professor Jasti Pooja from the Fashion Design department, involved discussion and informative suggestions on trend forecasts in the world of Indian fashion and design by the panel which included alumni of NIFT Hyderabad Shruti Rawal, Sulakshana Chemudupati and Divya Karamchedu. The panel also discussed sustainability and sustainable fashioning the future for a better globe.

The press conference was followed by a visual screening expressing the achievements and milestones attained by the National Institute of Fashion Technology throughout the years letting the viewers go through a memory lane of learning and revolution in the field of fashion. The memory wall display exhibiting a nostalgic look back at the establishment and journey of NIFT in India at large and its presence in the Hi-tech City of Hyderabad depicting the story of its flourishing family marked the conclusion of the event with a hopeful and brighter future in the field of design and innovation.