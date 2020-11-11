Night temperature continues to fall across Telangana

Hyderabad: The night temperatures in Telangana continued to fall for the second day, with Adilabad recording 9.5 (point three less than the previous day) degrees Celsius, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.j this was again the season's lowest. Hyderabad had a minimum temperature of 12.8 deg C, according to the IMD bulletin.

The bulletin said the other recordings across the State were: Dundigal 12.3, Nizamabad 13.7, Hakimpet 13.8, Hanamakonda 14, Ramagundam 14.1, Bhadrachalam 14.6, Medak 14.8, Mahbubnagar 16.5, Khammam 17, Nalgonda 20.4, lower than those enumerated on Monday. It said the temperatures fell appreciably by 2.1 to 4 degress Celsius in some parts of Telangana.

They were below normal by1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts, appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg C in some others and markedly below normal by 5 deg C on less elsewhere. They fell markedly by 4.1 deg C or less at many places over Telangana.

According to the bulletin, the minimum temperatures during the next six days are:13,14, 13, 13, 13 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively. The falling temperatures are attributed to mainly low-level north-easterlies prevailing over the State.