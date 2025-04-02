NIMS to get NAAT unit for safer blood transfusions

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in the city will soon become the second hospital in the government sector in South India to have the NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing) facility for blood soon. The NAAT detects the virus directly, shortening this window period and reducing the risk of transmitting infections through blood transfusions.

According to NIMS doctors, the traditional antibody tests (serology) can have a ‘window period’ where a person is infected, but the body hasn’t yet produced detectable antibodies. NAAT detects the virus directly, shortening this window period and reducing the risk of transmitting infections through blood transfusion.

Dr Murali Krishna, from the NIMS blood bank, said some diseases are not detectable for a few days. There is a window period of 20-24 days for HIV and Hepatitis. The Nucleic Acid Amplification Test comes in handy in such circumstances. With the NAAT, the window period can be cut short to 3.5 to four days, thereby providing safe blood to patients.

He said the facility was started at NIMS; sought permission from the director for taking it in a broad way. Dr Krishna said this would be the second such facility in the government sector in the south after Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SWIMs). The facility is available in big private hospitals like Apollo in city, but this will be for the first time in the government sector. It is available in the All-India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

During a recent awareness campaign on ‘better screening through NAAT and providing safe blood’ organised by the Blood Centre of Trauma Block, NIMS director Beerappa said, with an aim to provide quality blood to patients coming to NIMS, it is bringing NAAT facilities. With either DNA or RNA, blood can be tested in a quick time.

He said, “The process would take some time as it involves administrative aspects. Tenders will be called; bids invited for taking it up on a big scale. We can start any time soon, we are already in an advanced stage.”