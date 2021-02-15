Nine kids from two Telugu States selected for Arithmetic Genius -2020

Hyderabad: Nine kids from the two Telugu States got qualified for SIP Arithmetic Genius, All India Online Contest 2020 to be held on February 21. These kids between the age groups seven and nine will represent Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These nine kids competed with as many as 5,000 kids at Regional Level and then got qualified after a rigorous four-month selection process. Out of the 5,000 participants 1,000 students were shortlisted. From these 1, 000 students, the above nine got selected to represent both the Telugu States at National Level informed Uma Swaminathan, Regional Head of SIP Academy in,an official release.

These 9 kids include Karri Kranthi Manaswi of Niraj Public School, Begumpet; T. Aasritha of Dev Public School, Safilguda and Sarayu Erukulla of Phoenix Greens International School, Kokapet, Chirag Mohanty - St Michaels School, Marredpally; Anvitha Chapa - Johnson Grammar School Mallapur; D. Saurav - Johnson Grammar School, LB Nagar; G. Satya Hasini - Bharathi Vidya Bhavan, Tirupati; Mandala Nutan Bhargav – Amrita Vidyalayam, , Mahendra Hills,Secunderabad; K. Akshitha - The Secunderabad Public School, Malkajgiri .

Out of these 9 kids, 3 kids - Karri Kranthi Manaswi of Niraj Public School, Begumpet; T. Aasritha of Dev Public School, Safilguda and Sarayu Erukulla of Phoenix Greens International School had emerged as Telugu States' Champions.

SIP Arithmetic Genius, All India Online Contest 2020 was organised by SIP Academy across the country. A total of 27,000 students competed in this competition from across India. Out of which 9 winners from each State will compete at the Nationals. More than 100 students will vie for the national honours at the 5th Season of SIP Arithmetic Genius, All India Online Contest 2020.

Amid the pandemic, this edition was organised online competition for the first time in the past four years. The objective of this year's online contest is to engage home struck students more meaningfully and help them improve arithmetic skills, Arithmetic skills, Uma Swaminathan, Regional Head of SIP Academy said.