Karimnagar: Nine migrant labourers rescued in Rangapur

KARIMNAGAR : The Crime Investigation Department of Karimnagar region police rescued nine migrant labourers from the GSR brick kiln on Saturday in Rangapur village of Basanthnagar police station.

The rescued labourers include Nila Barik (53), Lala Banuan (53) and SupurBanuan (19), Nura Barik (50), Sima Barik (22), Rashmita Barik (17), UdianBenuan (48), Pushpa Benuan 919) and a 15-year-old minor girl. All of them from Kendumundi village of Balangir district in Odisha State.The police sent the labourers to their native village by train as per their request.

Following the instructions of CID Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagawath, the CID team led by its inspectors P Vijaykumar and B Tirupathi Reddy, SI A Mallesham, woman ASI K Padma and head constable Chandrashekar Rao went to the Rangapur village and rescued the migrant labourers from a brick kiln. The Peddapalli police inspector Pradeep Kumar, SI Srinivas, assistant labour officer J Ramulu, Child protection officer P Jitender, and RI tahsildar officer N Naveen Rao also participated in the operation.