Niranjan demands probe by HC judge into TSPSC scam

HYDERABAD: Telangana PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Friday said the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) question paper leak case should be taken up by the High Court sitting judge and conduct deep investigation in the case.



Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan said the governing body of the Public Service Commission should be abolished. The administration of the TSPSC should be undertaken by a committee headed by a sitting judge and all examinations should be conducted under the supervision of the committee till the formation of the new governing body of the TSPSC.

While thousands of candidates are in a dilemma as the TSPSC exam paper was leaked leading to cancellation, it is pathetic that irresponsible leaders of BRS, BJP accuse and blame each other.

The candidates and their parents want justice through fair trial and strict action against the accused.