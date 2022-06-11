Niranjan Reddy demands Bandi Sanjay Kumar to tender apology for misleading farmers

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy on Friday demanded the BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay to tender an unconditional apology to farmers and rub his nose in front of the Bhagya Laxmi temple for misleading the farmers on the promise of paddy purchasing.

Speaking to the media here, Niranjan said that before the commencement of Yasangi season, Bandi Sanjay had promised the farmers that the Union Government will purchase the entire paddy produced in Telangana. After the crop reached the harvesting stage, Bandi Sanjay took a turn and said the paddy procurement is under the purview of the State government. Bandi Sanjay had provoked farmers against the TRS government and misguided them on the purchase of paddy. He should tender an apology to farmers immediately, added Niranjan.



The minister alleged that both the Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay failed to bring funds to the Telangana State even though the BJP was in power at the Centre and they were not in a position to speak before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demands of Telangana State. The Minister demanded the Union government to announce the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all crops as per C+50 recommended by Swaminathan Commission.