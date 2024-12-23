Niranjan Reddy Slams Jupally Krishna Rao and Government Over Irrigation Incompetence

Will the development made not be true just because the parties have changed.

The government's incompetence is saying that there is no irrigation water for Yasangi.

Revanth Reddy who cannot complete Palamuru..Ranga Reddy should not talk long words.

Former Minister Niranjan Reddy held a press conference at his residence today and addressed the press.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the credit for completing irrigation projects in the joint Palamuru district and providing irrigation water to lakhs of acres belongs to KCR.

He blamed the government for the inability to complete 10% of Palamuru Ranga Reddy, which has completed 90 percent, and Revanth Reddy for the inability to complete 10 percent.

Former Minister Niranjan Reddy explained that the farmers are facing difficulties for irrigation water, for farmer loan waiver, and for farmer assurance.

He said that the Irrigation Minister should take responsibility for how to provide irrigation water through the joint Palamur project during the Yasangi season and inform the farmers in advance about how much water is available and how much storage is available.

There have been record-breaking rains, 35 days of incessant rains, and due to flooding from above, about 25-30 tmc of water has entered the sea.

They do not know how to divert and capture water.

They make an announcement with a deputy without holding an Irrigation Board meeting, saying that since there is no water in Jurala, water cannot be provided to Yasangi, and that water will be provided only up to Raman Padu.

Former Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the lift irrigation scheme from Jurala to Kodanagal is a waste of time.

He said that there is no need to insist that if water is provided, it will get a name from the work started by KCR, think on behalf of the people.

According to KCR's estimate, 6 lakh acres can be provided with water through Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, 2 lakhs through insurance, 40 thousand through Koil Sagar, and 6 lakh acres without Kodangal Lift. He criticized the government's incompetence that if there is no flood water, there will be no water for Yasangi.

He said that Jupally has no good idea for the people except for a photoshoot in the neighboring constituency.

Uttam Kumar's provocative words... Jupally himself had said in the past that from 1984 to 2004, only 12 crores were spent on the Kalvakurthi scheme. He spoke 100 times when he was in BRS. You have said many times that the Kalvakurthi lift irrigation scheme was completed and water was provided only because of KCR and Harish Rao. But now the BRS government has not provided water to a single acre, you said that you will resign, right? We are leaving the resignation to your wisdom.

When you were in the BRS party and served as a minister, why couldn't you resign? Don't you feel ashamed to say that you didn't provide water to even a single acre after joining the Congress party before the elections and becoming a minister...? He criticized him harshly.

Niranjan Reddy showed a video of the then Minister Jupally speaking when the then Irrigation Minister Harish Rao came in 2016. Due to the inability to provide water to the crops of Palamur during the previous government's tenure, people are facing various problems due to the failure to provide water to the crops.

You, who have been an MLA and minister for 20 years, should have some sense in saying that if you were in the Congress, the work would be done and if you were in another party, the work would not be done....

With the video of the then Minister Jupally speaking at a media conference at Jonnalagadda Reservoir, he said that now they are saying that the previous rulers did not provide water, and that you, who were exposed as a minister in the previous government, are incompetent.

In the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme, only 4 TMC was given before 2014, but after the KCR government came to power, 40 TMC of water was lifted every year. There will be a record. He said that if the BRS government gives water for one acre, he will resign. We will not ask you to resign. If you feel ashamed, you should resign...

In politics, victories and defeats are natural... What is important is how much good we did for the people when we were in office...

When you were the minister, I was the vice-chairman of the Planning Commission and we all worked together and provided water. If the party changes, how can we tell the truth or lie?...

He said that Wanaparthy constituency is not included in the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme, but we brought water after convincing them.

He said that if we talk to village leaders who are fighting for Telangana, they will not be afraid.

Focus on additional reservoir under KLI, Irrigation Minister talks about something without visiting Palamur Rangareddy

12 Congress MLAs, one BRS MLA, and MLAs who do not know where Congress BRS is, all together inspect the Palamur Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme tunnel and reservoir. What should be done? They say that if people ask for water, they will wash their clothes. Are they being rowdy or are they being a ruler?

They asked how much the state's income is and how to increase its resources. They advised that election promises should be made after considering how much debt is and how to increase it.

They advised that Andhra people should not make promises that are just words.

They said that they have convinced the Chief Minister and increased the Kalvakurthi scheme. In this meeting, B. Lakshmaiah, Vakiti Sridhar, Kurumurthy Yadav, Krishna Nayak, Eddula Karunasri, Vanam Ramulu, Vijay Kumar, Prithviraj, Janadham Naidu, Tirupathaiah, Balaraju, Nandimalla Ashok, Manikyam, Chandrasekhar Nayak, Jatru Nayak, Rajasekhar, Dilip Reddy, Mateen, Chityala Ramu, Sunil Valmiki, Ramesh, Manda Ramu and others participated