Nirmal: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy directed Officials to complete paddy procurement by June 5

Nirmal: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy directed the authorities to complete the paddy procurement in the district by June 5, addressing a review meeting held at collectorate in the district.

Speaking on the occasion he said that paddy target is 1,54,440 metric tons and so far, 1,32,332 metric tons have been procured.

Also said covid cases in the district were declining and people should not panic and do their job smoothly.

Later visited the child care hospital and inspected the work under construction.

Additional Collectors Hemant, P. Rambabu, Municipal Chairman E Shwar, District Officers and others were present.