Nirmal: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates footpath railings

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated footpath railings near the Collectorate with an estimation cost of Rs 40 lakhs in Nirmal on Monday.

Minister Reddy said the footpath railings are being set up for the safety and comfort of pedestrians. Pedestrians are facing problems due to increased

traffic and footpath railings will help them, he said.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, District Library Chairman Rajendar, FACS Chairman Ramkishan Reddy, MPP Rameshwar Reddy, Mahipal Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, D Santosh Kumar, Ramesh, contractor Lakkadi Jaganmohan Reddy and others were present.

