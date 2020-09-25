Nirmal: Speed up Rythu Vedika construction

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui directed the authorities to speed up the construction works of Rythu Vedika after inspecting construction of rythu vedika building at Itikyal village of Pembi mandal on Friday.



Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade has accompanied the Collector.

The Collector said the development work undertaken as part of rural development should be expedited and ordered officials of various departments and public representatives to oversee the construction work of rythu vedika on daily basis.

Suggesting them to take steps to increase the number of workers to complete the works within the time, he warned that lack of quality in the construction will not tolerated.

Zilla Parishad CEO Sudhir, Mandal Panchayat Officer Ratnakar Rao and other departmental officials and other were present.