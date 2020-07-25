Nirmal: Utilise Saraswathi canal water said Minister IK Reddy

Nirmal: Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy planted saplings on the premises of his camp office and distributed fruits and bread to the patients at Maternity Hospital in Nirmal on Friday on the occasion of IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao's birthday.

He also inaugurated a blood donation camp here.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reminded that KTR participated and played a key role in achieving separate Telangana by quitting his job in United States. Since then, KTR has been actively participating in politics and as a minister, left his mark on the departments.

Later, Minister IK Reddy released water to Saraswathi canal from Sriram Sagar Project after performing special puja at Pochampad (At SRSP) in Nirmal. He informed that water for monsoon seasonal crops was released as per Varabandi system. With this water, more than 35,000 acres will be cultivated under this canal till last ayacut.