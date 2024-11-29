NIT Warangal Library Trainee Recruitment: Last Date for Applications Tomorrow

Live
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has opened applications for five Library Trainee positions.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has opened applications for five Library Trainee positions. The deadline for submitting online applications is tomorrow, November 30, 2024. Candidates who are eligible are urged to apply without delay.
Interested applicants can visit the official NIT Warangal careers page at [https://nitw.ac.in/Careers/](https://nitw.ac.in/Careers/) to complete the application process before the final deadline.
