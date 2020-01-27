Top
Nittu Jahnavi new Kamareddy civic chief

Kamareddy: Nittu Jahnavi elected as the chairperson of Kamareddy municipality while Indu Priya elected as the vice-chairperson.

Six independent candidates and 23 TRS councillors extended their support to Jahnavi, thus making way for her election as the chairperson. Government Whip Gampa Govardhan voted in favour of Jahnavi.

