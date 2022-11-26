NITW gets 8-seater eco-friendly EV

Warangal: In a step towards accelerating the efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and smart mobility, Hitachi Energy has donated an electric vehicle to the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW). The environment-friendly vehicle can be used by the students and the faculty to move around in the campus.

The company has also installed four charging points at various points in the institute. NITW Director and Chairman In-Charge Prof. N V Ramana Rao received the 8-seater electric vehicle from Hitachi Energy India and South Asia MD and CEO N Venu. Speaking on the occasion, Venu said that the initiative of contributing electric vehicles was only to inspire students towards sustainability and protection of the environment.

He further urged that there is only one planet, and it is our responsibility to protect the environment. Prof. Ramana Rao thanked Hitachi Energy for its continuous support and contribution to the student community. He said that the students are immensely being benefited by the smart grid laboratory set up that Hitachi Energy contributed last year.

Likewise, the current facility will be of a great source of inspiration to the budding engineers, he said. In 2020, Hitachi Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana, for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities.