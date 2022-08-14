Nizam-era bus steals show at TSRTC parade

Hyderabad: A Nizam-era bus, manufactured by Albion company of the UK, was the centre of attraction at the bus parade organised by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here on Saturday.

The red-colour bus, which was part of the first fleet of 27 buses introduced by the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD) in 1932, was repaired and decked up for the occasion with the national flags. The 19-seater bus, with the destination 'Nanded' displayed prominently on the front, led the parade on Tank Bund in the heart of the city.

This antique bus is a prized possession of the TSRTC and is displayed outside Bus Bhavan, the head office of the corporation. The buses which were part of the parade included the current luxury fleet of Garuda and Rajdhani.

Organised as part of the ongoing celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence, the parade highlighted the long history of the corporation. The parade, comprising music bands and motor-cycles, was flagged off at Rotary Park at the Vivekananda Statue and concluded at the Ambedkar Statue.

Hundreds of TSRTC employees carrying national flags on their two-wheelers participated in the parade.