Nizamabad: 15 persons hurt after bus rams into truck

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, about 15 passengers of a private bus sustained injuries after the bus rammed into a parked truck on the highway passing through Perkit village in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district in the early hours of Friday.



According to the sources, the bus was traveling from Raichur to Hyderabad when it collided with the parked lorry. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Nizamabad government hospital.

The police said the accident is suspected to have occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, who fell asleep while driving. There were 38 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.