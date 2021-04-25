Nizamabad: 165 RTC employees test COVID-19 positive

Nizamabad: In yet another surge of cases in the district, 165 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the erstwhile Nizamabad district tested COVID-19 positive.

According to the information, the RTC employees who tested positive were from six RTC depots of erstwhile Nizamabad. With the majority of RTC employees testing positive, the remaining staff were scared to attend the duties.

In the last 24 hours, 677 cases were reported from erstwhile Nizamabad district while the entire state registered 8,126 cases. The state conducted 1,08,602 cases in a day of which, the results of 5,429 are awaited.