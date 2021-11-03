Nizamabad: Amid Covid decline, dengue rears head

Nizamabad: Even as the cases of Covid cases seem on the decline, there is no respite for the people in towns and villages as have another issue to worry about. There is a rise in dengue fever cases. More than 296 cases have been reported so far this year out of which 204 cases are reported in the city itself.



Nizamabad is bracing itself for yet another major dengue outbreak as health experts warn of the increase of cases following the southwest monsoons. According to reports, dengue has claimed at least one life in Kamareddy while many have tested positive on a daily basis. On Wednesday alone, 12 people tested positive for dengue, indicating the situation could go out of control if effective preventive measures are not taken immediately.

Similarly, more than 92 cases have been reported from Nizamabad district rural area where people are receiving treatment at hospitals. Cases also seem to be on the rise in the Armor town.

Though the cases of Corona eased to 5 in the district, arrangements are yet to be made to take stock of the increase in dengue cases. A large-scale public awareness campaign is the need of the hour, alerting people to the people from mosquito menace by taking all precautions.

Many people believe the dengue mosquito is active only at dawn and dusk, but the researchers suggest that the Aedes mosquito is responsible for the spread of dengue during the day as well, especially two hours after sunrise and before sunset. Immediate action is needed to ensure that the outbreak is contained as soon as possible