Nizamabad: The government is implementing special schemes for the health of children. The Telangana government has set up an ICDS network and is providing nutritious food to children, pregnant women and nursing mothers. However, in Nizamabad district the children are getting weaker with stunting, underweight and other disorders. Malnourished children have been suffering from diseases in the district since childhood. Nizamabad has the highest State average in infant mortality and maternal mortality.

The details received through the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) are worrying. According to statistics released by the Poshan Abhiyan, 7,219 children under the age of five in Nizamabad district are suffering from stunted for severe malnutrition. 18,832 children were stunted with mild malnutrition. 10,633 children are underweight and another 9,422 thousand are weaker.

About 17,000 children do not get Anganwadi services and their details are recorded but the benefit goes to the illegal authorities. It is an open secret that Anganwadi officials, other field staff and contractors work together to swindle a spell egg once a month without providing it to the beneficiaries. This shows how sincere the authorities are towards child health.

The Indian Union and the government are prioritizing the welfare of children. Milk, eggs as well as a variety of fortifications need to be provided. Children less than 72 months of age who are severely malnourished should be spent Rs 12 per day. This is limited to paper only. Officials only record adores of spending Rs 8 per day for the general category of children and Rs 21 per day for pregnant and lactating mothers.