Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy prays for prosperity on Christmas

Nizamabad: The Christians in Nizamabad district on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with gaiety. Midnight masses were held in the churches across the district.



Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy greeted the people of the district on Christmas. District Collector C Narayana Reddy cut a cake at a CSI church here on Wednesday and offered prayers. He wished everyone on the festival and said that he prayed Lord Jesus asking him to develop the district in all fields.

Later, the Collector inspected the church building along with the church authorities and checked the new construction. People of all age groups dressed in their best attires headed for the special service of prayers to celebrate the day with families and friends on Wednesday morning. In Kamareddy, people exchanged wishes and marked the day with prayers, special services and carols besides traditional mass community feasts.