Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy holds review meeting on MLC polls

Nizamabad: District Collector and District Election Officer Narayana Reddy on Wednesday informed that representatives of political parties, the people, contesting candidates and the Election Commission to abide by the code of conduct for the local body elections and directed the political parties to make arrangements to implement the Covid protocol and get prior permission for public meetings and rallies. The Collector held separate meetings with representatives of political parties and media representatives at the Collectorate on Wednesday in connection with the MLC election, which will be represented by local bodies on December 10. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Narayana Reddy said that the notification will be issued on the 16th of this month as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission.

He said nominations would be accepted up to 23. The Collector informed that there would be an inspection on the 24th. Narayana Reddy explained that there will be a withdrawal till the 26th. Polling will be held on December 10th followed by counting on the 14th. Narayana Reddy explained that the election process will be completed on December 16. He said that the polling time was from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and added that said six divisions would be set up in three divisions of Nizamabad district and three in Kamareddy district. He also said that proposals have been sent to the Election Commission for setting up of polling stations by divisions. According to the existing voter list, there are 824 voters including ZPTCs, MPTCs, Municipal Councilors & Municipal Corporators in the two districts, he informed.

The Collector added that the voters' list has been sent to the Election Commission and if any members do not have the lists, they will be examined within 7 days if they apply.

Narayana Reddy suggested that neither political parties nor contesting candidates should apply to the concerned RDOs for permission to campaign.

The Collector said that rallies were not allowed during this election but indoor meetings could be held with the prior permission with not more than one thousand people. Collector C Narayanareddy said the concerned authorities have already been directed to remove political flexi, banners, photos and graffiti on all public places and institutions where the code of conduct has come into force. He explained that in order to advertise through electronic media, one has to apply to the MCC Committee under the auspices of the DPRO at the Collectorate and get the approval and then submit the details regarding the advertisement in print media after publication.

He said that as soon as the notification is issued, committees like playing squads, check posts etc. will be set up to enforce the MCC as per the rules of the Election Commission.

The Collector clarified that both the district administration and the political parties should take steps to ensure that employees, officials, political parties and agents who have the opportunity to meet the people through electoral duties are vaccinated in two tranches.

He urged the media to extend their fullest support to ensure that the election is held in a peaceful atmosphere as in the past, as well as representatives of political parties, candidates and the people to the district machinery.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Additional CP Arvind, representatives of political parties, etc. participated in these meetings.