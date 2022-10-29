Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy inspects EVM strongroom

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy inspected the EVM strongroom in Shradhanand Ganj agricultural market yard in the city on Friday. The seal of the EVM strongroom was broken in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The strongroom where the EVMs, ballot units and election materials are stored was thoroughly inspected. Various instructions were given to the officials regarding the security arrangements.

The officials were advised to take all precautions regarding security of EVMs and ballot machines. They were ordered to take full necessary precautions in the strongroom so that they do not suffer any damage.

The Collector was accompanied by the Election department supervisor Pawan, representatives of various political parties and officials of the concerned departments.