Nizamabad: Cops held bike rally to monitor lockdown

Nizamabad: Taking inspiration from Commissioner of Police Kartikeya, who was on duty at field level, district police personnel swung into duty to implement the lockdown perfectily.

Bodhan ACP Rama Rao inspected implementation of the lockdown in the town on Saturday by organising a bike rally with the cops on the main roads.

Police arrested a few persons for riding triples on bike and warnted people not to come out on the roads unless it's urgent. Cops gave strict warning to the youth, who were roaming on the roads unnecessarily.

Cops have forcibly closed a few business establishments in Bodhan town, Achanpalli, Shankarnagar and Rakasipet areas.

Meanwhile, police have seized 23 vehicles, which have no permission. The ACP advised people and traders to complete all the work within the four hours permitted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Only agricultural workers were allowed to come onto the roads, he added.

CIs Raman and Ashok Reddy, SI and staff participated in the bike rally.