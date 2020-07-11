Nizamabad: COVID-19 patient's dead body seen being taken in auto from hospital 

In a shocking incident, a COVID-19 patient's dead body was found being taken to graveyard in an auto from a hospital.

As per the regulations, the patient's dead body must be taken directly to graveyard from the hospital in an ambulance with the staff wearing PPE kits. However, neither the auto-driver nor a passenger sitting beside the driver was seen wearing PPE kits.

On Saturday, three coronavirus patients died while undergoing treatment after oxygen ran out in the isolation ward.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said that as three coronavirus patients died on the same day, there were no ambulances available at the time to shift the body. Hence, the body was shifted in an auto, the hospital staff said.