Nizamabad: Every village in Edipalli Mandal must have a tractor

Nizamabad: Every village in Edipalli mandal must have a tractor, stated Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) B Shankar while speaking at a meeting with village sarpanches and secretaries as part of 30-day Action Plan at Medipally mandal parishad in Nizamabad on Monday.

The MPDO said that 30-day Special Action Plan was successfully implemented in every village in the mandal and the second phase will begin from January 1 and will continue till January 30. Shankar told the sarpanches and secretaries to focus on plantation of saplings and sanitation and every gram panchayat should buy a tractor and must conduct the works of 30-day action plan strictly.

Sarpanches Gangaprasad, Amanullah, Shareef, secretaries Syed Siraj, Nagesh, Prakash, Gangadhar, Ramulu, Eshwar, Swarnalatha, Kulkarni Sweta, Rajani and Vanitha and others were present.

