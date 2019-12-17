Nizamabad: Every village in Edipalli mandal must have a tractor, stated Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) B Shankar while speaking at a meeting with village sarpanches and secretaries as part of 30-day Action Plan at Medipally mandal parishad in Nizamabad on Monday.

The MPDO said that 30-day Special Action Plan was successfully implemented in every village in the mandal and the second phase will begin from January 1 and will continue till January 30. Shankar told the sarpanches and secretaries to focus on plantation of saplings and sanitation and every gram panchayat should buy a tractor and must conduct the works of 30-day action plan strictly.



