Nizamabad faces brunt of heavy rains

Nizamabad: Heavy rains continued to lash Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts for three days. Several colonies and low-lying areas are believed to have submerged according to the sources on Tuesday. Adding woes to the situation, many people are believed to have stranded near the flowing canals and transportation has come to an halt as due to water-logged roads.

In particular towns like Nizamabad, Bhodan,Jukkal has faced the brunt as several colonies inundated. In the meantime Nizamabad city has received 10 cm rainfall within short time leading floodwater into several residential colonies and the low- lying areas.

According to reports, heavy rains has inundated Chandrasekhar Colony in Nizamabad, and other areas like the bus stand premises, Collectorate premises, Devi Road, Gandhi Chowk, Nehru Park, Bodhan Road, Autonagar Chowrasta and Arsapally.

Authorities have taken precautionary measures to stop vehicular movement as roads in several villages under the Bodhan Revenue Division were inundated.

Authorities are blocking vehicles at Anil Talkies Road, Kopparga-Siddapur Road, Thanakalan-Kurnapally Road in Edapally mandal and Nila village roads in Kopparga-Rangel mandal of Bodhan mandal.

Those living in dilapidated houses were shifted to rehabilitation centers. RDO Rajeshwar said accommodation was provided in government hostels for dilapidated houses victims.

6 gates of Kaulas Nala project in Jukkal mandal of Kamareddy district have been opened. Project officials have released 22,138 cusecs of water to the bottom of the project. Authorities have issued warnings to people in the Manjira catchment area and villages following the project strategy. In the meantime, a huge tree fell on the road on the outskirts of Hajipur in Ellareddy-Kamareddy, disrupting traffic for a long time.

The Nizamsagar project is facing heavy floodwaters. The Nizamsagar project has received 15,480 cusecs of floodwater due to heavy rains. The full water level of the project is approaching 1,405. Heavy floodwater has reached Peddakodapagal mandal Katepally Oura Cheruvu pond in Jukkal constituency. The embankment collapsed due to heavy flood waters. Concerned farmers repaired the embankment. Nizamabad District Collector C Narayanareddy visited the waterlogged areas in the city and instructed the municipality along with other officials to clear the mess in Chandrasekhar Colony. He assured the people that he would complete the works with the municipal staff without any hassle and see to it that the rainwater does not stagnate.

The Collector was accompanied by Additional Collector Chitra Mishra and officials of the concerned departments. State Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy reached Nizamabad district from Hyderabad on the orders of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in the wake of heavy rains. Vemula Prashant Reddy met District Collector Narayana Reddy, SRSP SE Srinivas and CE Sudhakar on the intensity of rain. The minister alerted the district authority on several issues.

The minister urged the district administration to be alert as per the directions of the CM KCR and the instructions of the Meteorological Department on the predicatabel rains in a couple of days. He said the focus should be on low-lying areas, SRSP catchment areas and filled ponds.

Officials of Revenue, Panchayati Raj, R&B and Electricity Departments should be available 24 hours a day, he instructed. . All officers should be on duty and no one should go on leave, he added.

Damaged roads should be temporarily restored for travel. Electricity department officials should be available at field level as there is a possibility of arising, the minister said.

He said that the Revenue, Panchayati Raj, R&B departments should coordinate and SRSP should inform about the water inflow and outflow details.

He added that the lower villages should be kept on alert as heavy water is being discharged downstream from the project.

Inundated areas



