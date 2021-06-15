Nizamabad: Finally, railway track electrification begins

Nizamabad: At last electrification works of railway track has finally started at Nizamabad railway junction. Electric power poles on both sides of Manoharabad-Nizamabad-Mudkhed railway line will come up to 130 km stretch.

Manoharabad-Nizamabad-Mudkhed railway line electrification and track doubling works were sanctioned by the railway department in 2019 and the Central government has allocated Rs 1,713 crore funds.

The work was supposed to start last year but delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In the first phase, 130 km route from Secunderabad to Manoharabad has already been electrified. Currently, work started on 130 km stretch from Manoharabad to Nizamabad. Similarly, the Central government is planning to electrify another 100 km railway track from Nizamabad to Mudkhed to the last point soon and it has prepared an action plan to double the railway line after electrification.

Railway officials said that express trains will be available mainly to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi once the electrification and doubling is completed.

The people of Nizamabad want the electrification work to be expedited so that those, who lost their jobs due to Covid can benefit.

In addition to doing doubling works, the locals wanted land acquisition for the formation of a third line in future and steps to be taken to prevent encroachment of railway lands. They aspired to run additional trains to enable them to travel to faraway places.