Nizamabad: Follow Covid protocols, urges Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy on Tuesday directed the authorities to adhere to the Covid rules during the conduct of Intermediate first year examinations and to test the temperature with thermal screening of the students appearing for these examinations. Narayana Reddy visited the examination centers where the inter-examinations were being held.

He visited examination centers at a local Women's College in Kantheshwar and SR Junior College in Gangasthan. A total of 327 students are believed to appear for the exam at the Women's College in Kanteshwar on the first day. However, 315 students appeared and the remaining 12 students remained absent. At SR Junior College, 238 students were believed to appear for the exam while 224 attended and 14 students remained absent, officials informed the Collector.

After inspecting the examination centers, he directed the officials to check the temperature with thermal screening and to make sure that students and the staff wear masks, follow physical distance, and wash hands with sanitizer. He asked the staff to keep drinking water and medical kits available to students.

Noticing the vacant space on the Women's College campus, he suggested the principal to sow plants as part of the greenery. Women's College Principal Bharathi Reddy, SR College Principal Lakshmareddy accompanied the Collector during his visit.