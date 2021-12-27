Nizamabad: KCR playing with lives of unemployed

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban constituency in-charge Dhanpal Suryanarayana on Monday reached Hyderabad with supporters in support of "Nirudhyoga deeksha".

He demanded that notifications be issued by the TSPSC to fill the vacancies in the government department in Telangana. He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Roa had given assurances for the recruitment of jobs and was deliberately delaying thinking in that direction.

He criticised KCR for playing with the lives of the youth without issuing a recruitment notification. He alleged that the unemployed who could not find employment are committing suicide.

Nizamabad Urban constituency in-charge Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta left the district headquarters with 5,000 people for Hyderabad. He was accompanied by BJP corporators, leaders and youth front leaders.