 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad man dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Nizamabad man dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabiacoronavirus
Highlights

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana's Nizamabad town has died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, his relatives here said.According to information received by ...

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana's Nizamabad town has died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, his relatives here said.

According to information received by his relatives, the 65-year-old succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Makkah on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital with fever on Tuesday and it was only after his death that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deceased, who was employed with a leading Saudi company for over three decades, is survived by his wife and four children. He is the fifth Indian to die of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and the first victim from Telangana. Earlier, two men from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh died of COVID-19.Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed had announced on Wednesday that a total of 186 Indians tested positive for COVID-19 in the kingdom.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories