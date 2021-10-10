Nizamabad: Massive increase in power consumption

Nizamabad: After Gulab cyclone, its like hot summer in both Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts with day temperatures recorded at 34.6 degree Celsius. Power consumption in the erstwhile Nizamabad district was increased by more than one lakh units in October first week. The power consumption per day is 7 to 8 MU (million units) against 5 to 6 MU on normal days.



There are about 7,78,494 electricity connections including all types of services in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Normally power consumption gradually decreases from September or October every year. On a day-to-day basis, 3.00 MU was allotted to the district and by Friday afternoon, an additional 3.5 MU was also used, said Kamareddy TRANSCO SE R Shesharao. There are 3.75 lakh domestic, agricultural, commercial and industrial electricity connections in Kamareddy district and daily consumption in April this year was 8.10 MU, he said.

This season Nizamabad district received 44% additional rain against normal 891.2 mm of rainfall with southwest monsoon. Kamareddy district also received 43 per cent excess rainfall against normal rain fall of 870.2 mm.

Due to excess heat, power consumption has crossed 200 million units per month, which was 150 to 160 million units in the past, a Transco official said.

All types of activities returning to normal after lockdown also might caused increase in power consumption, officials noted.