Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind assures solution to lawyer's plight

Nizamabad: MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that he would work for the welfare of the lawyers and recommend the Central government to implement the Ayushman Bharath scheme.

Lawyers under the Nizamabad District BJP legal cell on Saturday submitted a request to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking inclusion of lawyers in the Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme. Lawyers have been facing serious financial difficulties due to Covid-19.

They demanded that the MSME Central government announce guidelines for granting loans to lawyers through the scheme. The BJP legal cell has also appealed to the Central government to work for a solution to the lawyers' financial problem.

On the occasion, the MP said that he had assured that the issue would be brought to the Centre's attention and resolved.

BJP Legal Cell senior advocates Bandari Krishnanand, Padijela Venkateswara, Jagan Mohan Goud, Uday Krishna, Erram Vignesh and Bitla Ravi were present on the occasion.