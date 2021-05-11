Nizamabad: Never give up hope says Bhavanampriya

Nizamabad: "Never give up hope. Have faith in doctors, God and miracles," said Bhavanampriya, a housewife from Armor.

""My husband was first infected with Covid-19 and after two days I was also tested positive. Initially we thought it was a common seizure disease. But three days later we both found out that the we lost the ability to smell and taste and our oxygen level also fell down to 91," she said.

Their only concern was what would happen to their only daughter who is still in college if anything happens to them. The couple got infected after her husband went to a temple on Ugadi.

At one point she said her husband's health had completely deteriorated. "Doctor advised us to go to Nizamabad and take admission in a government hospital. When we could not get a bed there, they were advised us home quarantine," she added.

They were put on medicines and rich diet including fruits, homemade kadas , dry fruits, hot water and ORS (apple flavoured). Their Covid journey lasted for about 45 days.