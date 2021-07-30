Nizamabad people fooled by TRS, BJP says Madhu Yashki Goud

Nizamabad: Madhu Yashki Goud, the chairman of the TPCC campaign committee, has alleged that TRS and BJP have deceived the people of Nizamabad. He said that TRS had promised to realise Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana) to the people once it came to the power. It said it would secure turmeric board for the State, but did not keep its promises.

Goud was speaking during his felicitation by the party works at the Edapally mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Thursday. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was looting hundreds of crores of rupees for his family.

The dubious credit for the closure of Shakarnagar Nizam sugar factory went to KCR and TRS only. He said Dalits were being deceived by the Dalita Bandhu scheme and asked Dalits not to get carried over by the "sugar-coated lies of the CM."

Goud said that they were suggesting to Rahul Gandhi to give tickets to only promising leaders in next elections. He said he had asked TPCC president Revanth Reddy to put aside 'Naa Vallu – Nee Vallu' (Your people and my people) attitude and treat all alike.

Goud scoffed that Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Arvind had cheated all the farmers by failing to secure the tumeric board. Bodhan constituency in-charge Karunakar Reddy participated in the meeting.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Minister Sudarshan Goud's absence raised questions on the cold war among the party leaders.