Nizamabad: Poor civic amenities irk residents

Nizamabad: As the municipal elections are approaching, The Hans India tried to gather public opinion on the present civic authorities, MLAs and MPs, whom they had voted to power, on the present condition in the cities, towns and villages. Most of the citizens of Nizamabad city have expressed their displeasure over the working of leaders and authorities.



"We are voting the leaders to power hoping that they will solve the problems. But they are busy in developing themselves instead of looking into the problems of the people and to develop cities," they stated. Some citizens criticised that the leaders and authorities had drastically failed in solving the several problems existing in the city and in developing basic infrastructure but succeeded in raising taxes.

'The city turned into hell. Pollution, sewage water flowing on roads, poor drainage system, irregular or no water supply, garbage piles leading to health hazards, danger from stray animals and many more are haunting the city. Non-disposal of garbage tops the list of problems.'

The anguish and anger of a few citizens in their words…

No action on encroachers: K Ramakrishna, BAR Association vice-president, Subhash Nagar

The municipal authorities are giving permission to construct shopping complexes but forgetting to make it a mandatory to provide parking space for the customers. In Khaleelwadi, several hospitals were constructed by encroaching drainage canals. The civic officials are not taking any action against the multicomplex theatre owners, who are selling water bottles and snacks more than the MRP. Even the civic officials have failed to control gutka and plastic items and all they could do is raid small vendors and seize their shops or impose penalty on them.

This is not a city, but hell: Milind, Vinayak Nagar

On one hand, the government appeals everyone to grow more plants and organising Haritha Haram on a grand scale. At the same time, civic department is felling trees in the city in the name of development, thus increasing pollution. Saplings are being planted by expending lakhs of rupees under the name of Haritha Haram and once these saplings grow, the electricity department staff will cut them. One department will lay roads and another department will dig them on one or other pretext. Traffic problem is the worst of all. Small roads with no parking space, increasing vehicles are causing untold problems to the denizens. This is not a city but a hell.

Roads in very bad condition: Kondpaka Ashok Kumar, Mahalakshmi Nagar

"The roads' condition in the city is very pathetic. More accidents are taking place with several pits and drainage water flowing on the roads. None is cleaning the garbage daily. Due to this, mosquito population is increasing causing health issues to the people. Neither the civic authorities nor the leaders are taking interest in solving these problems. At least now, ahead of municipal elections, the authorities should solve these problems."

Problems pending for several years: Shiva Shekar Patel, Rotary Nagar

"Many problems are not solved for seven years. Officials dig roads in the name of development, which are not completed till date. There are a number of problems like fogging, sanitation, bad roads etc even after paying tax to the government. We took to the notice of the Municipal Commissioner and the councillor about the several problems existing, but no use."

Shiva Shekar Patel said 'To our problem of bad roads, the Municipal Commissioner suggested us to take a house where roads are available. This is the response from a responsible higher authority.' He requested the government to solve the problems at least now.

No equal development: Nalam Srinivasa Shastri, Seetaram Nagar Colony

Municipal elections are around the corner and as usual drainage, roads, water and cleanliness issues also remained the same. These are the most common issues we normally want to get solved when it comes to local elections. Irrespective of parties whoever wins, development should take place in all wards equally. But unfortunately, it is not happening. For example, in my area, development took a backseat because our Corporator do not belong to the ruling party. All the wards were allocated Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore, but my ward was allocated only Rs 30 lack, which is highly discriminating. Secondly, drainages need to be cleaned on a regular basis. Employ more people if required. By doing so, more people will get jobs. Elections are coming and leaders are changing, but there is no development.