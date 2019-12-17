Nizamabad: Revoke Citizenship Amendment Act

Nizamabad: Members of PDSU, SIO and NSUI groups organised a protest march at Dharna Chowrasta here on Tuesday, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.



Speaking on the occasion, PDSU district president Kalpana, SIO city president Mohammed Khalil and NSUI State secretary Vipul Goud pointed out that granting citizenship on the basis of religion is against the spirit of secular democratic Indian constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Union Home Minister Amit Shah are conspiring to divide and rule the people. There are many attacks on women in the country, rising prices of essential commodities and the government and the public are provoking conflicts in the government, they said.

The Centre is looting poor people and selling the wealth to the private companies owners by dismantling government institutions. The intellectuals were outraged that the leaders of the public unions have been accused of trafficking cases. The students are protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, particularly the students of Jamia University, Aligarh University and Central University. They said that public outcry cannot be suppressed with arrests and bribes. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the police should release the students unconditionally, who have been arrested across the country. Otherwise the movement will be intensified, they warned.

SIO city secretary Faraj, PDSU district leaders Prashant, Pratyusha, Ashur, Sangeetha, Vijay, Sandeep and Archana and others were present at the dharna.