Nizamabad: Speed up 'Pattana, Palle Pragati' action plan works, Collector Narayana

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed all the departments in the district to come up with their action plan for the preparatory meeting to be held today, for the management of Palle & Pattana pragati. The Collector held lengthy consultations with the concerned authorities through the cell conference on Sunday to make the Palle, Pattana Pragati program run smoothly. The Collector said that the programme will be held for 10 days from July 1. He also said that a coordination meeting will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium today.

Narayana Reddy informed that R&B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy will be the chief guest at the coordination meeting, which will be attended by MLCs, MLAs, MPs, and other public representatives and officials of the district. The Collector said that orders should be issued for the appointment of special officers for each gram panchayath and each ward in the municipalities at the earliest.

The collector also asked the officers to make sure the they have complete knowledge about the pattana & palle pragati objectives and are aware of taking appropriate steps to complete the programme and directed the them to ensure that the coordination meeting is attended by Municipal Chairpersons, MPPs, ZPTCs, Municipal Commissioners, RWS, R&B, Panchayath Raj, Electricity Engineering Officers, District Officers, RDOs, MPDOs, APOs, MPOs, Tehsildars and Divisional Panchayath Officers. The video conference was attended by Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, RDOs Rajeshwar, Srinivas, DRDO Chander Nayak, DPO Jayasudha and others.