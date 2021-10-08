Nizamabad: Velpur mandal became role model 20 years ago in child labour eradication

Nizamabad: Jal Shakti Ministry's Additional Secretary G Ashok Kumar, who earlier served as Nizamabad District Collector, recalled that Vellore mandal was declared as the first mandal to completely eradicate child labor in the country in 2001. This was possible only with the government encouragement, commitment of the authorities, VDCs and the cooperation of people's representatives, he added.

A programme was organised at Pragati Bhavan Conference Hall here on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, people, culture and achievements. Ashok Kumar felicitated local body representatives and officials of the district administration, who served in Velpur zone in 2001.

Ashok Kumar said that 539 child laborers from Velpur mandal were admitted to schools at that time. Stating that children below 15 years should be enrolled in school and not to put to work, he said the country's development depends on the future of the children and children are important to the country. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also focusing on education, he said opening of residential schools across the State on the same day was a testament to KCR's commitment. It's a good development that BC, Minority, SC and ST welfare education institutions are being started, he lauded.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said the mandal became an ideal to the country due to the hard work of the authorities.

District Collector Narayana Reddy said the people of the district still remember Ashok Kumar sir as Edapally mandal Ashok, who developed Sagar. It was he, who explained about the importance of personal toilets, he added. As many as 40 lakh toilets were constructed during the period and lot of work was done on water conservation.

The Collector informed that recognition was given on July 9, 2001 and the declaration as child labor free mandal was on October 2, 2001. Later, giving vote of thanks, the Collector asked the people's representatives to continue their support to the people of Nizamabad district as compared to other districts.

Director General Dr M Srinivas, National Labor Institute senior Fellow VV Giri, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Director K Srinivas and Special CS at State Labor Department Rani Kumudini also spoke. The then CMO Sudhakar Rao shared his experiences from America. Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, Dr Helen R Shekhar, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra, Trainee Assistant Collector Makarand, the then CPO Sheikh Meera, officials and others were present on the occasion.