Nizam's kin presents gold necklace to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

On the occasion of the first Brahmotsavam being conducted after the opening of Sri Swamy's main temple, a gold necklace weighing 67 gram and worth Rs 4 lakh was given to the temple by Princess Esra through YTDA vice chairman Kishan Rao on behalf of the Nizam's family.



