NMC’s strict new mandate for colleges

The National Medical Commission has issued a comprehensive advisory to all medical colleges across the country to implement recommendations from the National Task Force. This force was formed by the Supreme Court to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides within higher educational institutions. The recommendations include mandatory reporting of suicides, providing robust medical support and preventing all forms of ragging. These advisories are now mandatory for strict compliance by every medical institution under the commission.

The commission has instructed colleges to provide institutional information in a tabular format to ensure accurate documentation of student suicides or unnatural deaths, particularly among those aged 15 to 29. This data is essential for reliable national analysis. Furthermore, every residential medical institution must ensure that qualified medical and emergency health services are available round the clock, either directly on campus or within a one-kilometre radius.

The advisory also addresses administrative gaps, stating that all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts must be filled within four months. Priority must be given to reserved posts for marginalised and under-represented communities, including Persons with Disabilities. Special recruitment drives may be undertaken to align with reservation policies. Institutions are required to submit annual reports to Central and State governments detailing sanctioned posts, vacancies and timelines for filling them to ensure total transparency.

Financial hurdles are also being tackled, with an order to clear all pending scholarship disbursements within four months.

If delays occur, the reasons must be communicated to the student within two months, and no student should be penalised for such delays. Crucially, institutions must provide access to student-friendly mental health services staffed by qualified professionals, specifically forbidding untrained faculty from being designated as counsellors.

These measures follow a Supreme Court judgment delivered on 24 March 2025 in the matter of Amit Kumar and others versus Union of India. The court constituted the National Task Force under the chairmanship of Justice Retd S Ravindra Bhat, which has since submitted its interim report. In compliance with these judicial directions, the commission has advised all concerned authorities to take immediate, time-bound action.

An Action Taken Report must now be furnished on a monthly basis to the commission via their designated anti-ragging email address. This initiative represents a significant shift towards protecting the well-being of medical students while fostering a more accountable and supportive academic environment throughout the nation.