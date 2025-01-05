No cases of HMPV virus in TELANGANA: Govt

Precautionary measures

Dos

• Cover mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper during cough or sneeze.

• Wash hands often with soap/ water/ alcohol-based sanitizer

• Stay at more than an arm’s length from persons affected with flu.

• Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing.

• Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

• Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings

• Stay at home and limit contact with others if sick

Don’ts:

• Shaking hands

• Reuse tissue paper and handkerchief

• Close contact with sick people

• Frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth

•Spitting in public places

• Taking medicines (self-medication) without consulting the physician.

Hyderabad: Alerted by the HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) virus outbreak in China, the State government has issued precautionary safety measures though no such cases were reported in Telangana so far.

State Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr B Ravinder Naik said that there was no cause for alarm regarding HMPV reports from China.

“So far, no case of HMPV has been reported in Telangana. The Health department has analysed the data of prevailing respiratory infections in the State. There is no substantial increase of such infections in December 2024 compared to last year December, 2023,” the DPH said.

The Health department is monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with Health officials from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi.

“HMPV is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold and flu-like symptoms during winter season, especially among younger and older age groups.

However, as a part of precautionary measure, we have urged people to follow certain dos and don’t’s as a safeguard against respiratory infections,” the DPH said.