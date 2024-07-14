No change in Group-1 exam schedule: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Despite demands from aspirants that the selection of candidates for Group-I mains examinations should be in 1:100 ratio, instead of 1:50 ratio, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that the State government will conduct the Group-1 exam as per the schedule and there will be no changes in the current notification.

Speaking at a programme at JNTU here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that jobs would be filled as per the given notification keeping in mind the future of the candidates.

“Some candidates are asking for a 1:100 selection ratio for Group-I Main exam. The State government has no objection in this regard, but if anyone goes to the court, then the entire recruitment process will be stopped and the candidates will face difficulties. In a bid to avoid such problems in the future, the State government has decided to conduct the Group-1 examination as per the guidelines of notification,” Revanth Reddy disclosed.

The Chief Minister also criticised that those who don’t write the exams are misleading the unemployed and are demanding the postponement of exams.

“I enquired about those persons who are leading the agitation. Those persons doesn’t not have any records of having written a single exam and are not preparing for the exams. This is a strange situation. Some persons are misleading the unemployed youth on the job notifications,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that the job calendar will be announced in the coming Assembly sessions and the State government is committed to fill up all the vacant posts.