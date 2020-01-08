No Congress, BJP in Huzurabad: Minister Eatala Rajendar

Huzurabad: Congress and BJP never had their presence in Huzurabad constituency and will not be in future also, said Health Minister Eatala Rajendar.



Speaking with the media at his camp office in Huzurabad on Tuesday, the Minister said that the Central government will never ask a State government to spend money directly. "When Home Minister Amit Shah asked the TRS government about the details, the government gave white paper document to the Central government. By this people must understand how fair the TRS government is," he said. It is the BJP government, which is deceiving the people, he added.

He said that those people, who take decision in angry will never come up in their lives. There will no murders in political parties but only suicides.

Rajendar said that the TRS had created history by winning all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the State and the same will be repeated in the coming up municipal elections by winning all municipalities along with corporations. The tickets will be given to those who will mix up with all people, he assured the party leaders.

He mocked that both Congress and BJP are afraid of elections and the polls will be completed as they wake up from their slumber. Chairpersons will be selected by taking the opinion of all the councillors, he added. 'India is a secular country and all the communities and castes has every right to live in the country and it is the responsibility of the rulers to protect that right. They must not take decisions which may disturb this harmony. One should remember that it is very easy to destruct anything but hard to construct and must behave with patience, he suggested.