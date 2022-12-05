No connection with fake CBI officer: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday maintained that he had nothing to do with the fake CBI officer K Srinivas, who was arrested by CBI on cheating charges

Speaking to the media here Sunday, he said that he came to know about Srinivas during a Kapu Sangam meeting. The Minister said that being a Munnuru Kapu community member he felt happy hearing that Srinivas was working with the CBI and that he was also told that Srinivas's wife was an IAS officer. Kamalakar said that he was summoned by the CBI as they had the pictures Srinivas took along with him during the Kapu Sangam meeting. He informed that the CBI officials have questioned him for 20 minutes, the Minister he said he answered every question.

Srinivas was also introduced to my brother-in-law MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and learned that and Srinivas took a loan of Rs15 lakh and the money was still outstanding. The investigation revealed that Srinivas did not take money from anyone by saying he was CBI officer, the Minister added.