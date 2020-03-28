No COVID-19 red zones in Hyderabad, clarifies CP Sajjanar

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Sajjanar said that the government had not declared any COVID-19 red zones in Hyderabad. He asked the people not to believe such rumours being circulated on social media platforms.



The people woke up to the news that five areas -- Chandanagar, Kokapet, Kothapet, Turkayamjal, Gachibowli in Hyderabad were declared as COVID-19 red zones. However, the CP Sajjanar refuted the rumours and made it clear that they are safe zones.

He asked the people not to venture on to roads and appealed to cooperate with the government.

"Only two positive cases have been reported in circle 21 limits of Chandanagar and they were shifted to isolated ward," said deputy commissioner Sudhansh Nandagiri adding the people don't need to panic.

So far, 59 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana including the one who got discharged from the hospital.