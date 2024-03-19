No drinking water for four days in Sankapuram villege

The Telangana state government has been implementing various schemes to provide clean and safe drinking water to rural and urban areas . Mission Bhageeratha is a flagship program aimed at providing piped drinking water to every house hold in the state.

Under this scheme water is sourced from surfaced water bodies like rivers and treated to meet drinking water standards before the distribution. The government also promotes rain water harvesting and ground water recharge to suppliment drinking water sources especially in rural areas.

The people in Sankapuram are facing a sever problem of drinking water.

Due to break down of a bore motor which supplies the drinking water to the village.

The main resource of drinking water is the mission Bhageeratha water supply system and a bore well near uttanoor village.

After the completion of sarpanches tenure nobody is caring about the water system in Sanka puram villege.Finally some of the villagers have been collected donations 200 rupees from each house hold to repair the bore motor.Some of the poor people hesitated by the authorities,who couldn't given the donation.

Hence the people urged the RWS authority to take immediate measures to ensure the supply of sufficient drinking water to Sanka puram village of Ieeja mandal.