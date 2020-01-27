No drinking water supply for 24 hours in Hyderabad

Taps to go off-dry for about 24 hours in Hyderabad to fix water leakage from the Krishna pipeline. The water supply will be interrupted from 6 am on January 29 to 6 am on January 30, said the officials.

Areas like Saheb Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Meerpet, Jalpalli, Mailardevpalli, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Budwel, Suleman Nagar, Hyderguda, Golden Heights, Gandhamguda, Allabanda, Bhojagutta, Asif Nagar, Red Hills, Shaikpet, Prashasan Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Narsingi, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Lalapet, Snehapuri colony, Kailasagiri and some other areas.