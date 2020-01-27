Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

No drinking water supply for 24 hours in Hyderabad

No drinking water supply for 24 hours in Hyderabaddrinking water representation image
Highlights

Taps to go off-dry for about 24 hours in Hyderabad to fix water leakage from the Krishna pipeline.

Taps to go off-dry for about 24 hours in Hyderabad to fix water leakage from the Krishna pipeline. The water supply will be interrupted from 6 am on January 29 to 6 am on January 30, said the officials.

Areas like Saheb Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Meerpet, Jalpalli, Mailardevpalli, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Budwel, Suleman Nagar, Hyderguda, Golden Heights, Gandhamguda, Allabanda, Bhojagutta, Asif Nagar, Red Hills, Shaikpet, Prashasan Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Narsingi, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Lalapet, Snehapuri colony, Kailasagiri and some other areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top